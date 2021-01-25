News by email Donate

Suggestions

Top Stories

Most Read

Popular Videos

News by email
Resize text:
Donate
Photo Credit: Farragutful, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Photo Credit: Farragutful, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Photo Credit: Farragutful, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Photo Credit: Farragutful, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
World News

Joe Biden attends church for first time since taking office

by Press Association

President Joe Biden has attended Mass for the first time since taking office, worshipping on Sunday at the church he frequented when he was vice president.

Mr Biden, the nation's second Catholic president, attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington's
Georgetown neighbourhood, a few miles from the White House.

It is where the nation's only other Catholic president, John F Kennedy, often went to Mass.

Mr Biden entered through the front entrance, where a Black Lives Matter banner was hanging on one side and a banner with a quote from Pope Francis was on the other: "We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life."

The president, in a brief exchange with reporters, said the service was "lovely".

He was accompanied to church by his son, Hunter, and two of his grandchildren, Finnegan and Maisy.

His motorcade made a brief stop on the way back to the White House for a takeway from Call Your Mother, a popular deli near the church.

The president remained in his armoured vehicle while his son picked up the order.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that Mr Biden had not yet settled on a home church in the nation's capital but said that she expected Mr Biden will continue to regularly attend services during his presidency.

At home in Delaware, Mr Biden and his wife, Jill, were regulars at St Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville.

They alternated between the Saturday and Sunday services depending on their travel schedules throughout the 2020 campaign.

Catholic faithful have an obligation to attend Sunday services but church teaching allows for the commitment to be fulfilled by attending a service on the evening of the preceding day.

Continue the conversation on our Facebook page
Press Association (press.association@premier.org.uk)
Article by Press Association

Reporting courtesy of Press Association.

A Monthly Gift Of £8 Makes A World Of Difference

In a world of fake news there’s never been a greater need for quality Christian journalism. Premier’s mission is to provide the Church with the most up to date and relevant news, told from a Christian perspective. But we can’t do it without you.

Unlike many websites we haven't put up a paywall — we want to keep our journalism free at the point of need and as open as we can. Premier’s news output takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. No one in the UK is sharing news like we are across radio, magazines and online so please help us to continue that today.

For a monthly gift of £8 or more we’d also be able to send you a free copy of the brand new Premier Bible, a wonderful Anglicised version of the NLT packed with exclusive bonus content, reading plan and resources to help you get the most out of scripture.

Your monthly support will make a world of difference. Thank you.

Set up a monthly gift

Related Articles

Sign up to our newsletter to stay informed with news from a Christian perspective.

Connect

Donate

Donate